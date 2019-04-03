Grow Solar is a solar group-buying and education program that makes going solar easier. Offered by the The City of Milwaukee, and the Waukesha County Green Team, property owners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties can pool their buying power to secure significant discounts that make installing solar more affordable.
Start by attending a Solar Power Hour. Our free information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment and cost estimate from our competitively-selected installer, Arch Solar.
Start by attending a Solar Power Hour. Our free information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment and cost estimate from our competitively-selected installers, Full Spectrum Solar and Arch Solar.
Want to stay up to date on the program, or get in the queue for a site assessment? Sign up below!
Interested in being considered as an installer for Grow Solar? Click the button below to sign up for the Request for Proposals newsletter.
The Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee group buy period has closed. Through this program, home and business owners throughout Milwaukee County were able to learn about solar and pool their buying power to secure significant discounts that made installing solar more affordable.
If you signed up or had a site assessment and have questions or concerns, please contact your installer, Arch Solar at (414)-444- 2724 and Full Spectrum Solar at (262)-216-6033.
The program was offered by the City of Milwaukee ECO Office, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, and many others.
Thank you to all our partners who supported this program.
Grow Solar is returning to the Greater Milwaukee area!
Through Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee, home and business owners throughout the area can learn about solar and pool their buying power to secure significant discounts to make installing solar more affordable.
Live outside of Milwaukee County? Check out the sister program, Grow Solar Jefferson + Waukesha.
Want to stay informed about Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee? Please fill out our short form by clicking the button below.