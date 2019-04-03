Grow Solar is a solar group-buying and education program that makes going solar easier. Offered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The City of Milwaukee, and the Waukesha County Green Team, property owners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties can pool their buying power to secure significant discounts that make installing solar more affordable.

We offer free education about solar to help people figure out if solar is right for them. Do you own a property? Is it relatively free from shade? Do you want to lower your electricity bills and claim your energy independence? Solar might be right for you!

Start by attending a Solar Power Hour. Our free information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment and cost estimate from our competitively-selected installer, Arch Solar.

Want to stay up to date on the program, or get in the queue for a site assessment? Sign up below!