Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee is an Education and Group Purchasing Program for Residential and Small Commercial Solar.
We offer free education about solar to help people figure out if solar is right for them. Do you own a property? Is it relatively free from shade? Do you want to lower your electricity bills and claim your energy independence? Solar might be right for you!
Start by attending a Solar Power Hour. Our free information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment and cost estimate from our competitively-selected installers, Full Spectrum Solar and Arch Solar.
Want to stay up to date on the program, or get in the queue for a site assessment? Sign up below!
Ready to schedule a site assessment or wanting to receive important program updates? Fill out this short form to either request a free, no obligation site assessment with the program’s selected solar installer, receive important program updates directly to your inbox, or both.
Help spread the word! The only way this program is successful is through community- led outreach. Please considering sharing with your networks because the more people who go solar through the program, the lower the price for all.
Greater Milwaukee Power Hours
Free and open to the public.
In-Person Solar Power Hour: Tuesday, September 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m at the Milwaukee Public Library, Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S Howell Ave.
In-Person Solar Power Hour: Thursday, September 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Volunteer Center, 1700 W Fond Du Lac Ave.
Virtual Solar Power Hour: Tuesday, September 19, 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Zoom (click to register)
More Solar Power Hours are being scheduled for summer and fall. Check this schedule (or sign up for updates) to get details on both virtual and in-person events to be held across Milwaukee County.
