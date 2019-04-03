We offer free education about solar to help people figure out if solar is right for them. Do you own a property? Is it relatively free from shade? Do you want to lower your electricity bills and claim your energy independence? Solar might be right for you!

Start by attending a Solar Power Hour. Our free information session teaches you the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee program works. Then, get a free, no obligation site assessment and cost estimate from our competitively-selected installers, Full Spectrum Solar and Arch Solar.

